Former Manager of Chevy Chase Village Found Shot Dead in Bethesda Home

The former manager of Chevy Chase Village was found slain in a Bethesda, Maryland, home Thursday, police said.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Geoffrey Biddle.

Montgomery County Police said they responded to a residence in the 4600 block of Windsor Lane around 11:30 a.m. for a welfare check, after Biddle’s coworkers said he hadn’t shown up to work.

Police said they found him dead and “an autopsy determined that Biddle had been shot.”

More information about the shooting was not provided.

"There are no suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing," police said.

Chevy Chase Village, a "historic community" of over 700 homes in Montgomery County according to its website, said Biddle was employed by the village in 1994 and served as manager from 2006 until 2009.

Montgomery County Police ask anyone with information to please call the Major Crimes Division at (240)-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477).