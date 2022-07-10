Fire at Maryland Church Disrupts Morning Mass, Arson Investigation Underway

A fire broke out Sunday morning at the St. Jane Frances De Chantal Parish in Bethesda, Maryland, according to the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Authorities are investigating the fire as arson.

.@MontgomeryCoMD @mcfrs Fire/Explosive Investigators seeking info RE this morning’s (2a) fire at Saint Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church ANYONE w/ any info Call @mcfrs ARSON Tipline 240.777.2263 https://t.co/8LwDMTXE60 pic.twitter.com/osyYcSVRUY — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 10, 2022

Around 2 a.m. the morning of July 10 authorities responded to an alarm in the church. Upon arrival they found a fire burning in the main part of the church. 65 fire fighters responded to the incident and extinguished the fire, according to MCFRS.

The "fire involved several pews in main church area," Pete Piringer a spokesperson for the MCFRS tweeted. No injuries were reported.

This is the second act of vandalism at the church in the past two days, authorities said. No details have been released about the first vandalism incident.

St. Jane is a Catholic church and "a community of 1900 families, whose purpose is to enable its members," according to the church Facebook.

Sunday morning mass has been moved to an alternate location on the church campus. It is normally scheduled to take place four times on Sunday's starting at 8 a.m., according to the church website.

