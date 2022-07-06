Traffic at Standstill on Beltway OL in Fairfax County After Truck Fire

A tractor trailer fire on the southbound lanes of I-495 has backed up traffic from Falls Church to Tysons Corner in Northern Virginia during the Wednesday evening rush.

Crews have put out the fire, but all southbound lanes remain closed just south of US-50 as they work to clean up the scene.

Video from Chopper4 showed miles of cars and trucks sitting in traffic waiting to get through.

#BREAKING Capital Beltway Outer Loop southbound 495 CLOSED at Route 50 #vatraffic for tractor trailer fire cleanup, RIGHT NOW express lanes charging just under TWENTY-NINE DOLLARS to get you from #Tysons to #Springfield #BreakingNews @nbcwashington @AdamTuss pic.twitter.com/l0jS2sFKqe — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) July 6, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The express lanes are getting by, but Chopper4's Brad Freitas reports that the rate to enter those lanes is currently about $29.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.