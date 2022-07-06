TRAFFIC

Traffic at Standstill on Beltway OL in Fairfax County After Truck Fire

All southbound lanes of the I-495 Outer Loop are blocked just south of US-50 in Falls Church, Virginia

A tractor trailer fire on the southbound lanes of I-495 has backed up traffic from Falls Church to Tysons Corner in Northern Virginia during the Wednesday evening rush.

Crews have put out the fire, but all southbound lanes remain closed just south of US-50 as they work to clean up the scene.

Video from Chopper4 showed miles of cars and trucks sitting in traffic waiting to get through.

The express lanes are getting by, but Chopper4's Brad Freitas reports that the rate to enter those lanes is currently about $29.

