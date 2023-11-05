Fatal vehicle crash kills 4 in Carroll County

Four people have died after a three-vehicle crash in Maryland, according to the state police.

It happened late Saturday afternoon in Carroll County. All four, who were from New Windsor, Maryland, were in the same vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was hit from behind at an intersection while trying to make a left turn. It was then struck by a third vehicle.

Police said the 72-year-old driver, Charles Black III, was killed. Two passengers were also pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Barbara Black, 69 and Debbie Hill, 63.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Two additional passengers — Gage Black, 17, and Phillip Ceresa, 15 — were flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where Black later died. There was no immediate word on the other teenager’s condition.

A passenger in one of the other vehicles was taken by ambulance to Carroll Hospital in Westminster for treatment.

Investigators say they don't believe impaired driving was a factor in the crash. Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.