1 man killed, another shot at White Oak Shopping Plaza in Montgomery County: Police

One man was killed and another was shot at the White Oak Shopping Plaza in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded just before 6 p.m. to the America’s Best Wings at the shopping center in the 11200 block of New Hampshire Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that there was an altercation inside the restaurant that led to the shooting. After the shooting, the suspect left the scene,” police said.

The two victims were suffering from gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One did not survive. The other man is in critical condition, according to authorities.

Police are still looking for the suspect. The department said they were reviewing surveillance video to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.