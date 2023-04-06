Family Mourns Man Killed in Wheaton Bus Stop Stabbing

A tiny piece of crime scene tape left behind on Thursday is the only visible sign of what happened at a Wheaton bus stop Wednesday afternoon -- a stabbing that left one man dead.

Family members of the victim identify him as 28-year-old Monte Cunningham.

He was stabbed to death around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday near the bus stop on Amherst Avenue in Wheaton.

According to police, there was an argument. Words exchanged between two men on the Metrobus turned into a fight when they got off the bus at the Amherst Avenue stop.

Cunningham was stabbed during the fight, and the attacker ran off.

A family member of the victim said Cunningham was raised in the area. He was a hard worker, they said, and wasn't the kind of person who would start a fight.

Montgomery County police are taking the lead in the investigation. Among the evidence they'll be looking at is surveillance video, both on and off the bus.

On-board video captured another terrifying incident in February on a Metrobus on Lockwood Drive in White Oak.

A gunman got onto that bus and confronted a passenger seated in the rear of the vehicle. Shots were fired and the rider, 18-year-old Justice Elliott, died at the scene.

The suspect in that shooting is still at large -- just like the attacker in Thursday's stabbing.