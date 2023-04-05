Metrobus Rider Stabbed, Killed in Wheaton After Angry Exchange On Board

The search is underway Wednesday night for a man who stabbed and killed a fellow Metrobus rider following some type of angry exchange onboard.

The stabbing happened at the stop near University Boulevard West and Amherst Avenue in Wheaton, Maryland, where seconds after two men got off, one stabbed the other and ran away, authorities said.

Witnesses said the two exchanged heated words prior to getting off the bus.

A man who identified himself as the uncle of the stabbing victim said his nephew was 25 years old, and on the way to visit family in the area before he was killed.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

More information about the suspect was not immediately released.

Metro Transit Police assisted in downloading footage from the cameras on the bus, which likely recorded some or all of the crime.

The fatal stabbing comes after a shooting on board a Metrobus killed 18-year-old Justice Elliot in Silver Spring, Maryland, in February.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.