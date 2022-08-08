Family Concerned for Missing 15-Year-Old from Maryland

The Montgomery County Department of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Cabin John, Maryland.
Tatum Tomlinson was last seen at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace.
Tomlinson is described as having blonde hair, blue yes, 56” tall and 112 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, white shorts, white sneakers and carrying a large blue suitcase with wheels. She has a nose ring and both ears pierced.
“Police and family are concerned for her welfare,” police wrote in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Department of Police at 301-279-8000.