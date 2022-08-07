Antisemitic Graffiti Found on Bethesda Trolley Trail

Antisemitic graffiti was found on parts of Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland Sunday, according to authorities.

The Montgomery County Police responded to a report of vandalism in the Bradley Blvd. and Arlington Rd. area of the trail at 6:45 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found antisemitic writing on parts of the trail.

In images, the graffiti written on the trail includes a swastika, "white power" and the numbers 1488, a symbol of white supremacy, according to ADL.

Bethesda Trolley Trail is a "quiet, tree-lined," paved, four-mile path that connects Bethesda and North Bethesda, according to Capital Bikeshare.

Ariana Kelly, a Maryland state delegate for District 16, which includes Bethesda, responded to the vandalism on Twitter.

“Hate has no place in our community,” Kelly said.

HATE HAS NO PLACE IN OUR COMMUNITY. I have heard from a number of constituents this AM about white nationalist vandalism along the Bethesda Trolley Trail. I’m sharing a modified image below. Police are involved. pic.twitter.com/rbPmSOrSkX — Ariana Kelly (@DelArianaKelly) August 7, 2022

Police have not made an arrest. This is an ongoing investigation.