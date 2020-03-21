Fairfax County Man Dies From Coronavirus

A Fairfax County, Virginia, man in his 60s is the third person to die in the state as a result of the novel coronavirus.

The patient acquired COVID-19 through contact with a previously reported case, the Fairfax County Health Department said in a statement. His cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of the disease.

Two other men have died in the Peninsula region of Virginia.

“We are saddened by the first confirmed death of a Fairfax County resident due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” Dr. Gloria Addo-Ayensu, Director of Health at Fairfax County Health Department said in a statement. “The health of our residents is our top priority and we ask that everyone do their part to slow the spread of the virus in our community: practice social distancing, wash your hands, and cover coughs and sneezes.”

As of Saturday evening, there were 152 cases in Virginia and 22 of them were in Fairfax County.

