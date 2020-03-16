2nd Man Dies of Coronavirus in Virginia

A second Virginia man in his 70s has died from the novel coronavirus in the state's Peninsula region, health officials said Monday.

The man got the virus through an unknown source and died of respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health said.

We are deeply saddened to hear that a man in his 70s on the Peninsula has died from #COVID19. It's important that we all look out for each other during this difficult time for our Commonwealth and our country. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) March 16, 2020

On Saturday, another Virginia man in his 70s who was hospitalized for COVID-19 died, marking the state's first coronavirus-related death.

The man's cause of death was also respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19.

The Peninsula covers Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County in southeast Virginia.

The man lived in James City County, where there was a "limited" community spread, county officials said Saturday.

“Pam and I were deeply saddened to learn that a Virginian has died from COVID-19, and we grieve for everyone this virus has touched around the world," Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in a statement.

“On behalf of the entire Commonwealth, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the patient who died, as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this outbreak,” State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, M.D., M.A., said in a release.

Virginia health officials reported Saturday that 41 people in the state have tested positive for coronavirus.

“This is a public health crisis—we must all treat it as such," Northam said. “Again, I urge Virginians: take this seriously. Take basic health precautions, avoid large gatherings, telework if possible, and stay home if you are sick. That will stop the virus from spreading."

On Sunday, Northam banned all public gatherings of more than 100 people statewide and ordered a two-week shutdown of municipal offices in the Peninsula region.

