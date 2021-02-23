car theft

Ex-Council Member Evans Has Car Stolen From Outside Georgetown Home

D.C. is seeing a wave of carjackings and auto thefts

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former D.C. Council Member Jack Evans was the victim of an auto theft, officials say.

Evans’ Subaru Crosstrek was stolen from outside his home in Georgetown on Monday after he left it running, D.C. police said.

Evans told police the car was parked outside his home on P Street when someone hopped inside and drove off, a police report says. Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. 

Local

Fairfax County 2 hours ago

Fairfax County Pre-K, Kindergarten Students Begin Unusual First Day of School

Black History Month 3 hours ago

‘ASL Bae' Talks About Advancing Equal Rights for Deaf People

Evans resigned from the D.C. Council, representing Ward 2, last year after findings of multiple ethics violations. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Current D.C. Council Member Mary Cheh also recently had her Subaru stolen. She left it running on Connecticut Avenue NW in December

D.C. is seeing a wave of carjackings and auto thefts. The police department launched a task force earlier this month to tackle the crimes.

This article tagged under:

car theftGEORGETOWNJack Evans
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us