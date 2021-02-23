Ex-Council Member Evans Has Car Stolen From Outside Georgetown Home

Former D.C. Council Member Jack Evans was the victim of an auto theft, officials say.

Evans’ Subaru Crosstrek was stolen from outside his home in Georgetown on Monday after he left it running, D.C. police said.

Evans told police the car was parked outside his home on P Street when someone hopped inside and drove off, a police report says. Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m.

Evans resigned from the D.C. Council, representing Ward 2, last year after findings of multiple ethics violations.

Current D.C. Council Member Mary Cheh also recently had her Subaru stolen. She left it running on Connecticut Avenue NW in December.

D.C. is seeing a wave of carjackings and auto thefts. The police department launched a task force earlier this month to tackle the crimes.