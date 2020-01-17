Jack Evans to Leave DC Council on Friday After Resignation Over Ethics

Jack Evans, the longest-serving member of the D.C. Council, is expected to step down from office Friday after findings of multiple ethics violations.

His term comes to an early end says before Jan. 21, the date initially set by the D.C. Council to vote on his removal from office. An investigation found that Evans used his positions as Metro Board Chair and on the council to inappropriately benefit private clients.

The D.C. Council voted unanimously in December to recommend his expulsion. Evans, who is also the subject of a federal investigation, handed in his resignation letter earlier this month.

"After nearly 30 years of public service to the District of Columbia, I have advised the Board of Elections that I resign my position as the Ward 2 Councilmember on the Council of the District of Columbia," he wrote.