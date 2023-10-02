Escaped Virginia inmate now suspected in armed carjacking

An inmate who escaped custody in Virginia in August now is suspected in an armed carjacking in Maryland in September.

In August, Naseem Isaiah Roulack, 21, escaped from two Virginia Department of Corrections officers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in the Richmond area.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run at Greensville Correctional Center.

He is now a suspect in an armed carjacking that occurred Sept 1 in Montgomery County.

At approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road for the report of an armed carjacking that occurred earlier.

The victim reported sitting in her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when an unknown suspect approached her pointing a black handgun at her and demanding her car.

Detectives have determined that Roulack is the suspect, and the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force is requesting information that would lead to his apprehension.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information that will lead to his arrest. The U.S. Marshals can be contacted at 1-877-WANTED2, or tips can be submitted via the USMS Tips app.