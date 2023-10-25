Escaped Virginia inmate arrested in Fairfax County

An inmate who escaped custody in Virginia in August was arrested Wednesday morning in Fairfax County, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

The U.S. Marshals Service and Fairfax County police arrested 21-year-old Naseem Isaiah Roulack at a hotel in Springfield.

He allegedly tried to evade authorities by jumping from a third-floor window with an assault rifle, hurting his arm and dropping the rifle, the U.S. Marshals Service said. He was arrested after a short chase and taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.

In August, Roulack escaped from two Virginia Department of Corrections officers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital in the Richmond area.

Roulack was serving a 13-year sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, grand larceny and hit-and-run at Greensville Correctional Center.

He also is suspected in an armed carjacking Sept. 1 in Montgomery County, Maryland.

At about 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of W. Deer Park Road for the report of an armed carjacking that occurred earlier. The victim reported sitting in her blue 2016 Nissan Sentra when an unknown suspect approached her pointing a black handgun at her and demanding her car.