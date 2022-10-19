Driver Who Crashed Into Arlington Pub Had Medical Emergency: Police

The ride-share driver who drove into Ireland’s Four Courts pub in Arlington, Virginia, was having a medical emergency, according to police.

A car crashed into the pub located on North Courthouse and Wilson Boulevard on Friday, August 12. The crash injured 15 people and nine were hospitalized, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

After an investigation into the crash, police concluded the driver experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash. The driver will not face criminal charges.

In the month since a fiery crash into Ireland’s Four Courts in Arlington, the community has come together to support the pub's staff. The owner of another pub hosted a fundraiser Thursday. News4’s Walter Morris reports how Samuel Beckett’s is helping.

The crash caused extensive damage as well as the building to catch fire.

Ireland's Four Courts pub owner told News4 he hoped to reopen one day. In the weeks after the crash, the community came together to support the pub and another restaurant held a fundraiser for them.

The name of the driver was not released by police.