Body found in search for young man who tried to swim across Potomac River, officials say

A body was found in the Potomac River on Memorial Day weekend as crews were looking for a young man who disappeared while trying to swim across the fast-moving body of water.

Two young men entered the water in Virginia, near Great Falls, and tried to swim to the Maryland side on Saturday, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue officials said in a statement posted to social media.

One swimmer made it across, but the other vanished, officials said.

Officials conducted an “exhaustive search by land, water, air” until Saturday evening, then returned on Sunday, officials said.

On Monday, a kayaker reported finding a body in the water, according to Piringer. Crews using sonar had also found evidence of a body among rocks.

Swift water rescue boats responded near the Old Anglers boat ramp to recover the body, which is presumed to be the body of the missing swimmer, Piringer said on Monday.

A death investigation is underway. Information about the missing swimmer’s identity was not immediately released.

Deaths on the Potomac River are not uncommon during the warmer months. In September, a woman in a group of visiting college students drowned while kayaking in the Potomac River, authorities said.

Swimming is prohibited in the Potomac River because it’s so dangerous, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

“The river looks calm on the surface, but invisible underwater currents (and whirlpools), move downward, and can pull a person or pet down to the bottom. The water can trap them 15 to 30 feet below or under submerged rock ledges,” NPS said.