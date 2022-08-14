Ride-Share Driver Crashed Into Arlington Pub: Police

A ride-share driver crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts Pub in Arlington, Virginia, authorities say.

Fifteen people were hurt Friday evening when the car crashed into the pub, located on North Courthouse Road and Wilson Boulevard. The crash caused the building to catch on fire.

The driver and passenger of the ride-share were among nine people medics took to the hospital.

As of Saturday, two people remain in critical condition, one is in serious but stable condition, and six were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Arlington County Police Department.

Uber released a statement about the incident on Saturday.

“Our thoughts are with the driver and everyone injured in this terrible crash. We are looking into this incident and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation,” an Uber spokesperson said.

The reason for the driver losing control of the car is under investigation.

The pub remains closed as of Sunday.