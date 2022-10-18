Virginia Man Charged With Killing 3 Family Members, Tenant in Woodbridge Home

A 24-year-old Virginia man is charged with murder after allegedly opening fire inside a Woodbridge home Monday and killing three members of a family, including a 19-year-old, and their tenant, police said.

David Nathaniel Maine, of Woodbridge, opened fire after an altercation inside a home in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court, Prince William County police said.

Maine then called 911 to report that someone had shot into the residence.

Officers responded and found the home unsecured. When they went inside for a welfare check about 4:30 p.m., they discovered four people dead in different areas of the home, NBC Washington reported.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victims were identified as family members Miguel Duran Flores, 44; Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42 and Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19, plus their basement tenant Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, 36.

Kelly Sotelo recently married Flores. Karrie was her daughter.

Three of them were shot, and the cause of death for the fourth victim has not yet been determined. Police say the working theory is that Karrie was killed first.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

"The only word that I can use to describe it is senseless," Prince William Police Chief Peter Newsham said. "Anyone who was out here last night knows that there was a huge group of friends and family members who were gathered. And they were completely distraught over the loss of these lives."

Police were seen questioning Maine outside the home on Monday afternoon.

There’s no evidence to back up Maine’s initial claim that someone else shot into the home, police said.

Maine is an acquaintance of someone who lives in the home, but that person was not present during the shooting, police said.

Maine, whose address is also listed in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court, is being held without bond. He’s charged with four counts of murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The violence was contained to the home, and there’s no further threat to the community, police said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.