Driver Strikes, Injures Toddler Riding Scooter in Northern Virginia Neighborhood

A toddler is in the hospital with critical injuries after a driver struck him while he was riding a scooter in Arlington, Virginia.

The 2-year-old boy was riding his scooter down a sidewalk in the Westover neighborhood about 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the driver of a black Cadillac came out of an alley and hit the young boy, pinning him underneath the car.

The boy was pulled from underneath the car. He was still conscious, but seriously injured.

Photos of the scene showed the driver stayed on the scene.

Neighbors told News4 they are hoping and praying that the boy will be OK.

“I just kept thinking it could’ve easily been my kids,” Ginia Hurh said.

Hurh said neighbors are providing meals and anything else the family needs while their young son fights to recover.

Residents said there have been concerns for a while about the alley, where shrubs along the sidewalk can obstruct drivers' vision on both sides. They also say it's common to see drivers speeding down that alley.

Timilin Sanders, who knows the toddler and his family, said there are more kids in the neighborhood than there used to be.

“There’s so many more kids here than there used to be. There's always kids walking. It gets dark earlier. Like, it’s really actually scary to have kids out at night,” Sanders said.

Arlington County police said no charges have been filed against the driver, but the evidence has been given to the Commonwealth's Attorney’s office, who will determine if any charges are appropriate.