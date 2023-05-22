Driver Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder in Rock Creek Parkway Crash: Police

U.S. Park Police arrested a suspect in the fatal crash that killed a Lyft driver and his two passengers on Rock Creek Parkway early March 15.

Nakita Marie Walker, 43, of D.C., was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder.

The driver of a Lexus SUV fled a traffic stop near the Kennedy Center and sped up the parkway before crossing the double yellow line and crashing into 42-year-old Mohamed Kamara’s Honda Accord, police said.

Kamara, 22-year-old Olvin Torres Velasquez and 23-year-old Jonathan Cabrera Mendez were killed. The passengers were on their way home to Arlington after a night out in D.C.

The driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The tag number on the Lexus has been linked to 44 speed and signal violations dating to May. Those fines total $12,300.

According to the law, the tags on that car could not be renewed if it has any outstanding automated enforcement tickets.