Driver Charged With 2nd-Degree Murder in Rock Creek Parkway Crash: Police

U.S. Park Police arrested a suspect in the fatal crash that killed a Lyft driver and his two passengers on Rock Creek Parkway early March 15.
Nakita Marie Walker, 43, of D.C., was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder.
The driver of a Lexus SUV fled a traffic stop near the Kennedy Center and sped up the parkway before crossing the double yellow line and crashing into 42-year-old Mohamed Kamara’s Honda Accord, police said.
Kamara, 22-year-old Olvin Torres Velasquez and 23-year-old Jonathan Cabrera Mendez were killed. The passengers were on their way home to Arlington after a night out in D.C.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
The driver and passenger in the Lexus were taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The tag number on the Lexus has been linked to 44 speed and signal violations dating to May. Those fines total $12,300.
According to the law, the tags on that car could not be renewed if it has any outstanding automated enforcement tickets.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.