Dog Fatally Shot in Fairfax County

A dog died after it was shot in Centreville, Virginia, Friday morning, and a suspected shooter has been arrested, police say.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the 13300 block of Connor Drive about 10 a.m. and found the dog shot, Fairfax County police said. The dog's owner was with the animal, and was unharmed, police said.

With help from witnesses, police arrested the suspected shooter at a nearby apartment, police said.

The dog died a short time later at a local veterinary hospital.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Police have not yet named the suspect or the charges that they face.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.