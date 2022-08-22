DOD Again Denies DC Mayor's Request for National Guard to Help With Migrants

For a second time, the Department of Defense has denied D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's request for the National Guard to help with the influx of migrants in the District.

Bowser sent a new request for the National Guard to help with migrants who have been bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. She called it a "humanitarian crisis" in the nation’s capital. Bowser asked for 90-day deployment and a review at the end of that period.

According to a copy of the letter the DOD sent to the mayor’s office, the Pentagon cited several reasons for denying the request, including: the work of multiple non-governmental organizations, the D.C. National Guard’s lack of experience or training for such a mission and a lack of preparedness at the D.C. Armory.

In her request, Bowser said most of the migrants bused to D.C. don’t stay in the area, and only need assistance for about 72 hours. This is why she wants to use federal sites as respite centers.

The DOD had previously denied the mayor's request for the National Guard to help.

A letter sent by the DOD's executive secretary said the District had enough funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that had been given to D.C. nonprofits to provide shelter and other services to the wave of migrants bused in by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

"After careful consideration the Department has concluded it cannot fulfill your request," Kelly Bulliner Holly told the director of D.C.'s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in the letter, which was reviewed by NBC News.