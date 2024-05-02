DC's RFK Stadium demolition approved, passes environmental assessment

The fate of the RFK Stadium is sealed. The National Park Service (NPS) said Thursday the District can demolish the historic sports site in Northeast D.C.

The stadium is located on NPS land, owned by D.C. and operated by Events DC. The move was approved after an evaluation of the demolition's potential effects on the environment, according to a NPS release.

“In addition to the permit, the NPS and the District will sign an agreement that confirms the District’s continued use and demolition of the property will follow the 1957 District of Columbia Stadium Act’s requirements,” the release said in part.

The stadium opened in 1961 and has sat unused since 2019, the release said. The bleachers were removed from RFK Stadium in December, when the plan was for the stadium to be torn down by the end of 2023.

The site has been in consideration for a possible new Commanders stadium. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill in February that would pave the way for this transformation.

RFK Stadium was the former home to the NFL team. Prior to the team changing ownership, the organization voiced support for D.C.'s control of the site.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.