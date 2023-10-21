DC voter data breach may have exposed personal information

The personal information of D.C. voters may have been exposed in a data breach that officials learned of earlier this month, authorities said in an update.

The D.C. Board of Elections said they learned on Friday that a breached server contained a copy of the board’s voter roll. The board said the owner of that server, DataNet Systems, confirmed that “bad actors may have had access to the full voter roll.”

The voter roll includes personal information including “partial Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, dates of birth and contact information such as phone numbers and email addresses,” the board said.

The board had said earlier that the records of fewer than 4,000 voters were affected. Here’s what we know so far.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Who breached DC voting records?

The Board of Elections said they learned on Oct. 5 that a hacking group called RansomVC claimed to have breached voter records and accessed 600,000 lines of U.S. voter data, including those related to D.C.

D.C. voter information was accessed through a breach of DataNet Systems’ web server, the board said. Internal Board of Elections servers and databases were not directly breached.

Most of the information that was accessed was public record, Board of Elections spokeswoman Sarah Graham had said on Oct. 6.

Today, DCBOE learned the full voter roll MAY have been accessed in the breach of DataNet Systems’ database server. See our full statement below or on our website at https://t.co/7DeCwii3cz pic.twitter.com/zqLjef6m30 — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) October 20, 2023

Who's investigating and what's next?

The Board of Elections is working with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s Computer Incident Response Team, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and others.

The board will reach out to all registered voters and work with a cybersecurity consulting firm for help with the next steps.

The District is now working to determine just how much voter information might have been accessed.

Can DC residents still register to vote?

Yes. Though maintenance on the Board of Elections website is underway, officials say it’s safe and secure to register to vote online, using a paper form or in person. Go here for more info.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.