DC investigating voter data breach. Here's what to know

D.C. and federal agencies including the FBI are investigating a breach of voter data in the District.

The records of about 4,000 D.C. voters were affected, the D.C. Board of Elections said in an update Monday. Here’s what we know so far.

Who breached DC voting records and what did they take?

The Board of Elections said they learned on Oct. 5 that a hacking group called RansomVC claimed to have breached voter records and accessed 600,000 lines of U.S. voter data, including those related to D.C.

D.C. voter information was accessed through a breach of DataNet Systems’ web server, the board said. Internal Board of Elections servers and databases were not directly breached.

Most of the information that was accessed was public record, Board of Elections spokeswoman Sarah Graham said. Information was not released on exactly what information was revealed.

“Once reviewed internally, DCBOE will share what exact voter information was accessed and will contact individuals that are impacted,” a statement from the board said.

DCBOE offers the following update on the voter data breach, including preliminary findings on the information contained within the data set. See images for DCBOE’s official statement: pic.twitter.com/FgimNhrcFb — DC Board of Elections (@Vote4DC) October 16, 2023

Whose DC voting records were breached?

The breach of fewer than 4,000 voter records are from Aug. 9, 2019, to Jan. 25, 2022, and contain information from voters who participated in the canvass process “conducted every odd-numbered year to ensure the voter roll is up to date,” the board said.

Anyone who was affected will be contacted, the board said.

Who is investigating?

The Board of Elections is working with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center’s Computer Incident Response Team, the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and others.

Can DC residents still register to vote?

Yes. Though maintenance on the Board of Elections website is underway, officials say it’s safe and secure to register to vote online, using a paper form or in person. Go here for more info.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.