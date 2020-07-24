DC to Give Coronavirus Update as Key Metrics Indicate Uptick

D.C. officials will give an update on work to stop the spread of the coronavirus as data shows community spread and the daily case number have increased.

Mayor Muriel Bowser was set to speak at 11 a.m.

Data released Friday morning shows an increase in community spread of the virus and another 78 cases. No additional deaths were announced. The death of a 24-year-old woman was announced earlier this week.

A spike in cases prompted Bowser to issue a order this week on face masks. Everyone over 2 years old must wear a mask when leaving home, with few exceptions. Here's more information.

