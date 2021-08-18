DC Shooting Victims Found Dead in Cars at 2 Sites Within 30 Minutes

Amid a wave of gun violence in D.C., two people were found shot and killed in cars within 30 minutes of each other in two parts of the District on Wednesday.

The first shooting occurred in the NoMa area before 1 p.m., at the rear of the unit block of L Street NW, Chief of Police Robert Contee said.

Officers found the victim dead in a car.

Minutes later, officers were called to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE and First Street SE. There they found another person fatally shot in a car.

There does not appear to be any relationship between the shootings, Contee said.

No one was immediately arrested. Members of the public are urged to contact police with any relevant information.

District police will continue to work to get guns off streets, Contee said.

“We know that the gun is the common denominator in these instances, and people who probably should not have those guns committing these crimes,” he said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.