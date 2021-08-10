US Attorney Drops Charges Against Man Punched by DC Police on Video

A man who was repeatedly punched by a D.C. police officer during a violent arrest caught on video Sunday initially faced charges for what police say was an illegal gun.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office dropped all charges, a D.C. Courts spokesman said Monday night. The case was dismissed and the man will not have to appear in court again.

Three Metropolitan Police Department officers had their police powers revoked and were placed on non-contact status after the arrest in the 1500 block of U Street SE. In remarks Monday afternoon, Chief of Police Robert Contee strongly condemned the actions he saw on video circulating online.

“I am embarrassed, disturbed, disheartened and ashamed of what I’ve seen,” the chief said.

Contee said he would refer the officers to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution.

“This is not the way we train our members to get illegal firearms off the streets,” he said.

Officers saw the man engage in a “hand-to-hand drug transaction,” stopped him and patted him down, Contee said. They felt a bulge in his waistband area and found an illegal gun, the chief said.

Police charged the man with possession of an unregistered firearm, carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault on an officer while armed and resisting arrest.

Those charges were all dropped by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The D.C. Police Union said Monday that the officers had been tasked with getting guns off the street.

"While some have rushed to judgement concerning the use of force used by the officers, one thing is certain, the use of force of any kind is not easy to watch," the union said in a statement. "It is important for people to know that the suspect in the video was in possession of a fully loaded .45 caliber 'ghost gun' which was ultimately recovered from the suspect’s front waistband."

A major citywide push to stop gun violence and get illegal guns off streets is underway. Deadly shootings are almost a daily occurrence. Recent victims include a 6-year-old girl and 69-year-old man.