DC Police to Close Streets for Weekend Protests

By NBC Washington Staff

DC protest signs
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

People look at protest posters posted at a construction site across the street from Lafayette Square near the White House on June 12, 2020, following Black Lives Matter demonstrations.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A third weekend of demonstrations for racial justice is expected in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13.

Police will close streets around the White House and National Mall, they announced Thursday. Drivers should expect restrictions from 6 a.m. Saturday to midnight Monday. 

Additional street closures may be required. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

Events in memory of George Floyd are planned across the D.C. area. In Silver Spring, a group will meet Saturday afternoon for a “family friendly #DefundMPD themed pride celebration” with a rally, march, ball and block party. In Arlington, Black Parents of Arlington will hold a vigil Saturday evening “to honor those who have died at the hands of police.” 

Tens of thousands of people participated in demonstrations in D.C. on Saturday, June 6, in the largest events yet. The day was “exclusively without violence” and just one person was arrested, Chief of Police Peter Newsham said. Demonstrators have marched, chanted and held hand-lettered signs calling for change since May 29. 

