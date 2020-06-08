DC Police Made 1 Arrest at City’s Largest Demonstrations Yet

More demonstrations are expected in Washington, D.C., this week after tens of thousands of people participated in protests that were “exclusively without violence” this weekend, the police chief said.

As scores of people flooded into the District to call for police reform and racial justice, one person was arrested Saturday, Chief of Police Peter Newsham said at a news conference Monday. The suspect was charged with attempted burglary.

Police also made one arrest Sunday, when demonstrations were more sparsely attended. That person was charged with defacing property.

Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that she believed that “people bent on destruction were probably outnumbered and left” the demonstrations last week. Police made more arrests early on in the demonstrations. Ninety people were arrested May 31 and 289 were arrested June 1.

The Metropolitan Police Department is prepared to facilitate additional peaceful protests this week, Newsham said.

Demonstrations grew stronger Monday as the day continued. Gone were the 10-ton military tanks and city curfew.

Members of the National Guard should be leaving the city soon, the mayor said.

Huge yellow letters on 16th Street that say “Black Lives Matter” are here to stay, Bowser said.

“We think it’s going to have a central place not only D.C. history but American history,” she said.

The city commissioned the curb-to-curb message that was painted Friday morning. On Saturday, activists added to it in the same style of lettering so it read in full, “Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police.”

The second part is “not a part of the mural,” the mayor said. But she recognized it as “expression” that is important. There’s no plan to remove the activists’ message.