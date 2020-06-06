Live Updates: Day of Racial Justice Demonstrations Underway in DC

Thousands of people are already in Washington, D.C., for what may become the capital’s largest protests yet against racism, police violence and the killing of George Floyd.

Thousands of people chanting "Black Lives Matter" are walking over the Memorial Bridge Saturday afternoon from Arlington, Virginia, to the Lincoln Memorial.

Thousands cross Memorial bridge from Arlington to Lincoln Memorial #BLM pic.twitter.com/Mqw9Wd1J8F — Sean Casey (@CaseyNBC) June 6, 2020

The #Arlington Solidarity Walk just left the courthouse on its way to Lafayette Park in #WashingtonDC. Among them families with small children carrying #BlackLivesMatter signs. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/fa6DjA2D5S — Heather Hutchinson (@H2dcphotog) June 6, 2020

A crowd of peaceful protesters watched powerful speeches near the Lincoln Memorial.

“What you must understand is that our anger and grief does not just stem from George Floyd’s horrendous murder. It is a byproduct of the unanswered genocides of countless black and brown human beings,” a young man said into a megaphone. A diverse crowd quietly listened and filmed him.

#NOW: Powerful speeches and calm demonstration at the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/54bgA92DKo — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) June 6, 2020

About 3,000 people were at the Lincoln Memorial at noon, D.C. police said. Another 3,000 people were at 16th and I streets NW, north of the White House.

An estimated 100,000 to 200,000 protesters are expected in the city overall, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said.

Photos: Protesters Gather for the Largest Expected Demonstrations in DC

Several protests and marches are planned in D.C., including in Lafayette Square, the U.S. Capitol and Dupont Circle. Outside the city, events are planned in Arlington, National Harbor and on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

The march on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge is planned for 3 p.m.

There will be a Protest! DC rally in Lafayette Square at 4 p.m. And the District Peaceful Protest will take place starting in at 5 p.m. in Malcolm X Park.

#NOW: Peaceful demonstrations at the base of the Lincoln Memorial. pic.twitter.com/4nmdJMfcLy — Tracee Wilkins (@TraceeWilkins) June 6, 2020

NEW: 45 miles from Lafayette Square, protestors have gathered for the "Stand Together Warrenton" rally. Several local church leaders are addressing the crowd in Eva Walker Park. @Chopper4Brad capturing these images a short time ago. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/b2KH4DMb8G — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) June 6, 2020

Black Lives Matter Plaza, which Mayor Muriel Bowser created Friday near the White House, was peaceful Saturday morning. People were taking selfies, not shouting, News4's Derrick Ward reported. There was a heavy military presence on either side of 16th Street, where the city had “Black Lives Matter” written on the street in huge yellow letters spanning from curb to curb.

Several demonstrations are planned across the D.C.-area as protesters continue to demand change after the death of George Floyd. News4's Derrick Ward is in downtown D.C.

Military vehicles and officers in fatigues closed off much of downtown to traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid the area until midnight.

Reminder: Don't drive downtown today. https://t.co/y2SXYD9DNc — Deputy Mayor Donahue #StayHomeDC Lite (@SafeDC) June 6, 2020

The D.C. fire department increased staffing as they prepared for an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 protesters.

"We assume that everybody will be peaceful," Fire Chief Gregory Dean said Friday.

The heat is a major concern. Temperatures are expected to hit the 90s. The fire department is urging protesters to take extra precautions to remain safe, including staying hydrated. Cooling stations with drinking water are planned.

Washington has seen daily protests for the past week — largely peaceful, with people marching back and forth from the White House to the Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial.

Massive protests are expected Saturday. News4's Shomari Stone reports on what to expect.

In general, demonstrations in the U.S. have shifted to a calmer tenor in recent days after frequent episodes of violence in the early stages. Protesters and their supporters in public office say they are determined to turn the extraordinary outpouring of anger and grief into change, notably in regard to policing policies.

Democrats in Congress are preparing a sweeping package of police reforms, which are expected to included changes to police-accountability laws, such as revising immunity provisions and creating a database of police use-of-force incidents. Revamped training requirements are planned, too, among them a ban on chokeholds.

The House is expected to vote by month’s end. With Democrats in the majority, the bills will almost certainly pass the House. The outcome in the Senate is less certain. Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the chamber would look at the issues, but he has not endorsed any particular legislation.

In Floyd’s North Carolina hometown on Saturday, mourners held a private memorial service.