DC Police Looking for Suspects in Southeast Shooting

The D.C. mayor and chief of police said they are looking to hold the people responsible who opened fire into a crowd of hundreds of people Sunday killing one and injuring 21 others.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said in a press conference Monday it was "absolutely ridiculous" and "unacceptable" that individuals thought it was OK to exchange gunfire in a large gathering of people.

Bowser said she is working with community members and her colleagues on the city council to combat issues of gun violence in the city. So far, 570 people have been non-fatally shot in the city this year, she said.

"Like all Washingtonians, I want nothing more than to have these guns off the streets," Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

In an overnight shooting Sunday at the intersection of 33rd Street and Dubois Place SE 17-year-old Christopher Brown was killed and an off-duty police officer was shot in the neck. She remains in the hospital in serious condition.

A total of 22 individuals were shot, including the boy who died. Of the total number of victims who survived, 12 were women and 9 were men, all adults.

Over 100 rounds were fired by what police believe to be at least four shooters at the scene. One weapon has been recovered.

The block party in Southeast D.C. was an unsanctioned event, though Newsham said his department was aware it was taking place. He said he was concerned that a gathering of that size was able to convene.

He said he is looking to hold the people who hosted the event responsible and see if someone can be charged.

Officers were present to break up the gathering, but there were not enough officers to disperse the crowd, Newsham said. An early investigation revealed they responded at the time of the shooting by running toward the gunmen. It did not appear to be an officer-involved shooting.

He said he was looking to investigate why that crowd was able to hold a party, but it can be difficult to disperse that many people with only a few officers.

Newsham said that anyone with information should contact the police by texting 50411 or calling 202-727-9099.