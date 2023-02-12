DC Police Investigating Officer Who Shot Pipe Assault Suspect

The D.C. police officer who shot and injured a man in Southeast Friday morning is being investigated. The officer was looking for a suspect who hit a woman with a pipe when the incident occurred.

Following the shooting, the Metropolitan Police Department officer was placed on administrative leave. MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau is investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to a release.

On Friday, a woman called 911 at about 10 a.m. and said a man hit her with a pipe in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road SE, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said at a press conference.

The woman gave police a description of her assailant and shortly after an officer saw a man who matched the description enter the passenger side of a burgundy Jeep.

An officer shot and injured a man while responding to a report of a woman who was assaulted by a man with a pipe. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

"He kept turning, like, this way. He’s seated in the passenger seat. His hands go up, but it's a lot that's going on. What's not happening is he’s not getting out of the vehicle," Contee said. "At some point during the course of this interaction, when the officer's saying, 'Stop reaching, stop reaching, stop reaching,' a shot is fired and the person is struck."

The suspect was taken to the hospital and will survive his injuries. The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Officers later found a large number of drugs on the man, according to Contee.

Steven Shaw, 38, of Northeast, and Wallace Lewis, 59, of Southeast were arrested Friday in connection with the assault, according to the release.

Shaw faces possession of intent to sell cocaine. Lewis faces two charges of assault.

Body-worn camera footage from the incident has yet to be released.