Woman Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Robbed in Broad Daylight in Northwest DC: Police

D.C. police are looking for a man and a woman accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman on Tuesday afternoon, stealing $8,000 cash and jewelry, according to police.

The victim says a man approached her and asked for directions about 2:30 p.m. on Park Road in Columbia Heights, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

After the victim agreed to help, a woman showed up and pulled a gun out of her purse, police said.

The female suspect held the victim at gunpoint and told her to get in a green minivan, then drove around as both suspects robbed the victim, police said.

The suspects dropped the victim off near the 1500 block of Newton St. NW.

The victim shared a warning about the dangers that can go along with being a good Samaritan.

“When I took my jacket off, she noticed I had something in my pocket, and she asked for it. That was my money,” the victim told our sister station Telemundo 44.

The suspects also took three gold rings and a gold necklace, according to a police report.

Police said one suspect is a Hispanic woman about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 25 to 30 years old. She was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red or maroon mid-thigh boots, police said.

The other suspect was a Hispanic man under 5 feet tall who appeared older than 40. He had a cloudy left eye, thin build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue dots, a black jacket, brown pants and white shoes with red lines, police said.