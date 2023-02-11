Have You Seen This Car? DC Police Search for Minivan Involved in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

D.C. police released new photos of a minivan involved in a violent armed robbery and kidnapping in Northwest on Tuesday.

Investigators said a man and a woman in a blue Honda Odyssey pulled up next to the victim on Park Road in Columbia Heights and asked for help.

The victim said the pair pulled out a gun and forced her to get inside the vehicle. The thieves then stole the victim's jewelry and $8,000 in cash.

Police said one suspect is a Hispanic woman about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 25 to 30 years old. She was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red or maroon mid-thigh boots, police said.

The other suspect was a Hispanic man under 5 feet tall who appeared older than 40. He had a cloudy left eye, thin build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue dots, a black jacket, brown pants and white shoes with red lines, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department.