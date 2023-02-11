Metropolitan Police Department

Have You Seen This Car? DC Police Search for Minivan Involved in Armed Robbery, Kidnapping

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department.

By Sophia Barnes and NBC Washington Staff

D.C. police released new photos of a minivan involved in a violent armed robbery and kidnapping in Northwest on Tuesday. 

Investigators said a man and a woman in a blue Honda Odyssey pulled up next to the victim on Park Road in Columbia Heights and asked for help. 

The victim said the pair pulled out a gun and forced her to get inside the vehicle. The thieves then stole the victim's jewelry and $8,000 in cash.

Police said one suspect is a Hispanic woman about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 25 to 30 years old. She was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and red or maroon mid-thigh boots, police said.

The other suspect was a Hispanic man under 5 feet tall who appeared older than 40. He had a cloudy left eye, thin build and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue dots, a black jacket, brown pants and white shoes with red lines, police said.

 Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department.

