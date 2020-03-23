DC Officials Give Update on Coronavirus Response

Washington, D.C., officials are giving an update Monday morning on the coronavirus response.

Some D.C. residents are bracing themselves for a possible shelter-in-place order. D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine called on the mayor to issue such an order.

The District needs a shelter-in-place order to reduce the spread of #COVID19 and keep all DC residents safe: https://t.co/YsisujYm3Q #COVID19DC — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) March 23, 2020

As of Monday morning, D.C. had 116 confirmed cases of the virus. Two people with the virus died.

On Friday, D.C. extended school closures through April 27 and said restaurants and bars must continue to offer only takeout, delivery or drive-thru service. The ban on any mass gatherings was extended until April 25.

Bowser said Friday the sweeping measures were necessary.

“We virtually shut down our thriving economy in Washington, D.C., so that we can blunt the curve and get back to regular business just as soon as possible," she said.

