DC Schools Closed Through April 27

Public schools in Washington, D.C., will remain closed through most of April, the mayor announced in a dramatic escalation of the District's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schools will stay closed through April 27 and the ban on mass gatherings will stay in place, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday afternoon.

Seventy-one people in D.C. have been diagnosed with coronavirus. One person, a 59-year-old man, died, officials announced earlier Friday.

Multiple members of D.C.’s police department and fire department now have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell News4.

As of Thursday afternoon, three firefighters had tested positive and 141 firefighters and 70 police officers were self-quarantined. No D.C. officers had tested positive, city officials said.

Anyone who had contact with first responders will be contacted, the mayor said.

The police department requested that citizens call for assistance before walking into stations.

A third D.C. firefighter tested positive for the coronavirus, and dozens of firefighters and police officers are self-quarantined. News4's Mark Segraves reports the case of an elementary school student has not been confirmed.

Every member of the fire department is being checked for “signs and symptoms of illness” when they arrive to work, and their temperatures are being taken before they are allowed into quarters, Chief Gregory Dean said.

Sixty-five inmates were self-quarantined after coming into contact with a U.S. marshal who tested positive.

Two cellmates were quarantined at the D.C. jail. One was tested because of international travel. Those results came back negative.

