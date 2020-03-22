6 DC Firefighters Positive for Coronavirus

Six D.C. firefighters have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sunday night, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Health officials notified the fire department that the fifth and sixth firefighters had tested positive on Sunday. Both firefighters are home and their conditions are improving, the department said.

"If you were in contact with the infected members but have not been notified, you should contact our Infection Control Group to report your exposure or any suspected exposures," Fire Chief Gregory Dean said in a letter to the department. "We ask that you continue to take this pandemic seriously."

D.C. Fire and EMS said Saturday the fourth firefighter to test positive worked in the same station as one of the three previously confirmed cases.

More than 130 others were told to self-quarantine.

“Just one first responder being impacted has a ripple effect," Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday.

No Metropolitan Police Department officers have tested positive, Chief Peter Newsham said. Fifteen have been tested, and 13 are awaiting results.

The department requests citizens call for assistance before walking in to stations.

The first two members of the D.C. Fire and EMS Department to test positive for COVID-19 are partners, sources said.

“Any patients that they interacted with on those several days they were working have been contacted,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday on “The Today Show.”

The first firefighter who tested positive may have worked two shifts while showing symptoms, sources said. Firefighters from both shifts are self-quarantined.

It’s unclear if the firefighter caught the virus on the job or away from work. It’s also unclear when he reported the virus to the fire department.

Every member is being checked for “signs and symptoms of illness” when they arrive to work, and their temperatures are being taken before they are allowed into quarters, Chief Gregory Dean said.

Sixty-five inmates are self-quarantined after coming into contact with a U.S. marshal who tested positive.

Two cellmates are quarantined at the D.C. jail. One was tested because of international travel. Those results came back negative.

D.C. has had a total of 71 confirmed cases.