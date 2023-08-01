DC officer, suspect shoot at each other in Northeast: Police

Someone shot at a police officer in Northeast D.C. early Tuesday and the officer returned fire, police say. No injuries were reported.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Benning Road NE at about 5:25 a.m. after gunshots were heard, Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said in a brief video released by the Metropolitan Police Department at about 8 a.m.

While investigating, an officer made contact with someone. That person, “totally unprovoked, produced a firearm and began firing gunshots in the direction of one of our officers. Our officer returned fire and the subject fled,” Parsons said.

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons provides an update regarding the officer-involved shooting in the 1700 block of Benning Road, Northeast. There are no injuries reported and there is no threat to the community. The incident is under investigation by MPD’s Internal Affairs Division. pic.twitter.com/Y5KwTtw72e — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 1, 2023

The suspected shooter was found nearby, in a building in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE. A gun was found. Police did not immediately say whether the suspect is an adult or juvenile.

The officer’s body camera was turned on, and the Internal Affairs Division will investigate, Parsons said.

There’s no ongoing threat in the neighborhood, according to Parsons. Residents can expect to see additional officers on Tuesday.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

