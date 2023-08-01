14-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of construction worker on Howard's campus

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with felony murder while armed in the shooting death of a construction worker at Howard University.

D.C. police arrested the 14-year-old from Northeast D.C. on Monday. His identity was not immediately released.

Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, of Beltsville, Maryland, was shot during an apparent robbery attempt as he arrived to work on the school's campus in Northwest D.C. on the morning of Thursday, July 13.

Gomez worked for a contractor on a steam plant project on campus. He was shot in the 600 block of Bryant Street NW at about 6 a.m., police said. The crime scene was between the WHUR-FM radio station and the College of Medicine building.

Detectives said at a news conference that they believe the worker was shot in an attempted robbery. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“He called me and said, ‘My love, I just got to my work,’” said his widow, Jazmin Flores. “’I will change my clothes, and then I will call you when I get my lunch.’ Apparently, he just hung up the phone, and it happened.”

A fellow construction worker said he heard the gunfire.

“I got out of the truck at 6 to start working. As soon as my feet hit the ground, I heard gunshots right there on the corner. I was like, ‘Holy smokes.' Man. Back in the truck. I went around the corner,” Richard Jones said.

A number of construction workers have been targeted in D.C. in recent years. In 2020, construction company owner Elias Flores was on a job site in Deanwood when a robber shot and killed him. He was a hardworking father who dreamed of retiring in his home country, El Salvador. In 2022, a man was arrested for a spree of 19 robberies that mainly targeted Hispanic construction workers. Just a few months ago, a construction worker was assaulted in Navy Yard during an attempted robbery.

Howard president Wayne A. I. Frederick said in a letter to the school community that Gomez was a “husband, father, and friend.”

“I join the campus community in offering my sincere condolences to the family, and all who mourn this tragedy,” Frederick said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.