DC, Maryland and Virginia begin wooing new Washington Commanders ownership

Leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia want the Washington Commanders to choose their jurisdictions for the team’s next home when its lease at FedExField expires in 2027, and the change in ownership restarted the competition.

Competitive talks between D.C., Maryland Virginia seemed to fizzle out with many leaders in the region turned off by former owner Dan Snyder and his legal troubles.

New majority owner Josh Harris already is introducing himself to key local leaders who could play a role in where a new stadium rises.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said she’s already had two discussions with Harris since he took over last week.

“There’s really only one place for the team in this region,” she said Thursday. “I mean, I know, I’ve been a little coy, but ... there’s only one choice.”

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin went to training camp Thursday.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore spoke with Harris the night of the sale and expressed his interest in keeping the stadium in Maryland.

The News4 I-Team learned Harris also held meetings with several members of Congress Thursday morning.

Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner confirmed they had Zoom calls with Harris.

“I can't think of anything that united this community more than the distain for the prior owner,” Warner said.

While he declined to weigh in on where the stadium should go, with the governor courting the team, he has an opinion about who should pay for a stadium.

“These are very, very valuable franchises, and my hope would be that it would be mostly all privately financed,” he said.

These talks come as House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) introduced a bill that will allow the District to lease the land that RFK Stadium sits on from the federal government for another 99 years. If passed, it could put D.C. back in the stadium conversation.

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) wouldn’t say whether he would support that legislation, but he hopes the team will remain in Prince George's County. The county plans to enhance the area surrounding FedExField, and the state has contributed $400 million to that revitalization.

“We'd like them to stay in Prince George’s County,” Hoyer said. “The New York Giants are not in New York; they’re in New Jersey.”

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks hopes for a little bit of magic. Former NBA star Magic Johnson is part of the new ownership group and already has investments in Prince George's County, including one of his theaters near FedExField.

“Magic Johnson opened his very first Starbucks in Prince George’s County in 2000 – began as an investor here — and so he has had a very long history of investment in Prince George’s County,” Alsobrooks said. “He’s well aware of Prince George’s County, and we’re excited to have him among the ownership group.

A team source with knowledge of the conversations Harris had with members of Congress said it was a first step in Harris promise to engage with the community and reconnect – and a first step toward establishing an open line of communication.

Sources with direct knowledge of ongoing conversations with Maryland said the new ownership group is hoping to have a joint meeting with stakeholders from around the state soon.