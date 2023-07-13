Howard University

Man shot, killed on Howard University campus: Police

By Allison Hageman

NBC Washington

A man was shot and killed on Howard University’s campus in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning, police say.

D.C. police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Bryant Street NW at about 6 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not immediately released.

Officers are looking for a white SUV last seen going south on Georgia Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting comes a week after a man was shot and killed on Catholic University's campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

