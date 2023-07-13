Man shot, killed on Howard University campus: Police

A man was shot and killed on Howard University’s campus in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning, police say.

D.C. police said the shooting happened in the 600 block of Bryant Street NW at about 6 a.m.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 600 Block of Bryant St NW. Lookout a possible white SUV last seen S/B on Georgia Ave., NW. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT #I20230386816 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 13, 2023

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity was not immediately released.

Officers are looking for a white SUV last seen going south on Georgia Avenue.

No further information was immediately available.

The shooting comes a week after a man was shot and killed on Catholic University's campus.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.