Man shot to death on Catholic University campus

A man was shot and killed on Catholic University's campus in Northeast D.C. Wednesday morning, police say.

D.C. police said the man was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 8:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Alumni Lane.

Surveillance video shows two men walking onto the campus from Michigan Ave. NE into the plaza in front of Father O'Connell Hall, police said. After a few minutes, one of the men shoots the other before running off, police said.

Catholic University said in a statement that there were two people involved who knew each other and the shooting wasn't random.

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.