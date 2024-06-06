23-year-old triple homicide suspect from Virginia arrested after high-speed chase in New York, sheriff says

Police in New York arrested a 23-year-old triple-homicide suspect from Virginia after a high-speed chase Thursday evening, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Alyssa Jane Venable is accused of killing her roommates Robert John McGuire, 77; Gregory Scott Powell, 60; and Carol Anne Reese, 65, according to the sheriff's office.

New York State Police saw a gray 2009 Honda Civic matching the description of car Venable is known to drive on Interstate 86 about 5:45 p.m. and attempted to pull it over.

The driver led police on a pursuit that reached 100 mph, authorities said.

Police used a "tire deflation device" to crash the car, and Venable was taken into custody in Steuben County, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The homicide victims were found about 10 p.m. Tuesday after deputies were called for a welfare check at their home in the 10500 block of White Street Court in Spotsylvania. All three victims had suffered trauma to their upper bodies, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said.

Venable faces three counts of second-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they are withholding some aspects of the crime to not interfere with the ongoing investigation. They have not given information on a possible motive. Sheriff's detectives are working with New York State Police on further evidence collection.

Venable was charged last month in a misdemeanor assault and battery. The sheriff's office has not said whether that incident may end up being connected to Tuesday night's triple homicide, but it will be part of the investigation.

Neighbors said the people who lived inside the home were quiet and kept to themselves. They said they believe Venable had moved into the home a month or so ago.

Authorities did not say whether Venable and any of the victims were related.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted New York State Police with the arrest.