Man, woman and 8-year-old boy killed on train tracks in Springfield

A young man, a young woman and the woman’s 8-year-old son were hit by a train and killed on elevated train tracks in Springfield, Virginia, on Wednesday night, friends of the victims tell News4.

Fairfax County police say they are still notifying the victims’ relatives, so News4 will not immediately share their names. The man and woman were friends and were once classmates at Annandale High School, friends said.

They were hit by a Norfolk Southern freight train at Accotink Park Road, in Lake Accotink Park, at about 8:30 p.m. A witness called 911.

“They advised that she saw somebody walking on the train track and advised somebody got hit,” an emergency dispatcher said.

Once first responders arrived, the worst fears were confirmed: Three bodies were found on the ground below the elevated tracks.

“We have reports of three subjects confirmed DOA by the fire department, that were hit by the train,” the dispatcher said.

The woman who was killed posted a photo to Instagram showing her son atop the train trestle, looking down at the lake and dam below. Not long after the photo was posted, the train came through.

It’s unknown why the victims were on the tracks.

One regular visitor to the park said the trains typically sound their horns as they approach a nearby pedestrian overpass and the train trestle.

One visitor said he has previously seen people on the tracks, including as they run and exercise.

Norfolk Southern employees were at the scene Thursday, taking photos as the investigation continues.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement: “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of those involved in this tragic incident. We are offering support to our train crew involved and are working with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation.”

‘Whenever you see tracks, you should always think train’

Train safety advocates say it’s never safe to walk on train tracks.

“Trains can come on any track at any time, from either direction,” said Jennifer DeAngelis of Operation Lifesaver. “Whenever you see tracks, you should always think train, and make those safe choices for yourself and community.”

Today’s trains are not as loud as those in the past. Freight trains, in particular, do not necessarily come on a regular schedule.

On train trestles and bridges, there is only enough room for the train to pass. On this bridge, though, there are two tracks.

Friends of the victims said they plan to gather for a vigil in the park on Thursday evening.

Police initially said the victims were two children and an adult.

