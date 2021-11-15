DC Mayor Suggests Rollback of Some COVID-19 Restrictions

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser indicated Monday that she is getting closer to rolling back some COVID-19 restrictions and instead letting individuals and businesses decide how to stay safe.

“What you’ll hear discussed across the nation is, we’re moving from a pandemic to an endemic,” the mayor said. “[…] I anticipate that’s where we’ll be moving too. Rather than the government telling you what you need to do to keep safe, you will evaluate risk and act accordingly.”

The mayor told reporters the District health department will change how it reports daily case data to the public.

Bowser declined to say if or when she would lift the District’s mask mandate. She has a news conference related to COVID-19 scheduled for Tuesday morning.

