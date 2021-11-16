Watch Live: DC Mayor to Give Update on COVID-19 Response

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to give an update on the city's fight against COVID-19 after she indicated Monday that she is getting closer to rolling back some restrictions and instead letting individuals and businesses decide how to stay safe.

The mayor told reporters the District health department will change how it reports daily case data to the public.

COVID-19 diagnoses have been declining through October and November. On Monday, the city reported an average of 65 cases a day over the previous week.

D.C.’s daily case rate is currently rated moderate under the city’s definition.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the weekly case rate is 81.05 per 100,000 residents, which is rated as substantial transmission.

The substantial spread rating means the CDC advises everyone year masks when in public indoors.

Daily average case numbers surged from the single-digits in July to over 200 by the final half of September.

An indoor mask mandate was reinstated in July as officials warned about the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant.

D.C. has required city workers and child care and school workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a valid exemption.

Bowser indicated earlier this week that the city is planning for the coronavirus to become endemic, which means it will continue to circulate in the population at low levels like the flu.

“What you’ll hear discussed across the nation is, we’re moving from a pandemic to an endemic,” the mayor said. “[…] I anticipate that’s where we’ll be moving too. Rather than the government telling you what you need to do to keep safe, you will evaluate risk and act accordingly.”

