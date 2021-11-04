DC Mayor Muriel Bowser Announces Campaign for 3rd Term

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is running to seek a third consecutive term.

She's ready to help get the District back to normal after the coronavirus pandemic, she said in an exclusive interview with News4’s Mark Segraves.

“I’m just thrilled to announce my reelection campaign for mayor begins today,” Bowser said. “We’ve been through a lot in the last two years and I know what it takes to help us get back and close all of the gaps that have been opened because of COVID.”

Bowser has been the mayor of D.C. since 2015, but said this time her campaign will be different.

She'll be using public financing rather than traditional fundraising. The District's public financing program pushes candidates to focus on small-dollar donations and bars corporate, business and traditional political action committee dollars.

Bowser has guided the city during the COVID-19 pandemic and massive protests and unrest over police brutality and racial justice in the summer of 2020.

She’s raised her profile nationally through her fight to make D.C. the 51st state and made headlines worldwide when she unveiled Black Lives Matter Plaza on the street leading up to the White House.

She’s also grappling with surging homicides in the District.

Bowser will face some stiff competition in the mayoral race.

D.C. council member Robert White announced his campaign three weeks ago, and Trayon White also said he plans to run.

The Democratic primary is set for June 2022.

