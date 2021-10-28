Permanent Black Lives Matter Plaza Installation Complete

Black Lives Matter Plaza is now permanently enshrined as a part of D.C. after renovation construction was completed Thursday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced.

The District invested $4.8 million into renovating the two-block segment of 16th Street NW, replacing the asphalt surface with cobblestones and creating a 14-foot pedestrian plaza in the center of the road, with one lane of traffic on either side.

Highlighting the road is the now-permanent version of the Black Lives Matter mural with durable thermoplastic paint.

“When we created Black Lives Matter Plaza in June 2020, we sent a strong message that Black Lives Matter, and that power has always been and always will be with well-meaning people. Today, we have transformed the mural into a monument,” Bowser said in a statement.

Looks like the permanent version of Black Lives Matter Plaza may be nearing completion!#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/ijOqpx69Wb — Council of DC (@councilofdc) October 27, 2021

Bowser continued in the statement:

“One of my proudest memories of Black Lives Matter Plaza is when, in his final days, Congressman John Lewis came to see it for himself. He recognized Black Lives Matter Plaza as good trouble, and we know it will remain a gathering place for reflection, planning and action, as we work toward a more perfect union.”

The plaza was originally painted and renamed by Bowser amid ongoing protests against police brutality during the summer of 2020 in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

The new plaza also features lighted bollards and traffic signal buttons that meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidelines.

The District will invest $3 million more in the plaza over the next few months by “reconstructing nearby sidewalks, installing commemorative works, and adding new benches, lighting, signage, and street trees,” the statement said.